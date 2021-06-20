EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EQT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 660,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

