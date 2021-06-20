Equalizer (EQZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $325,869.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $325,869.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00137043 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00176948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00878507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.25 or 0.99630808 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

