Ergoteles LLC Invests $754,000 in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcimoto by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $526.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.48. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

