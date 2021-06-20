Ergoteles LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

