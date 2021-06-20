Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,656.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 142,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 139,684 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

AVLR opened at $153.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

