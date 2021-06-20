Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,377 over the last 90 days.

Datto stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

