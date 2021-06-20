Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after buying an additional 97,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 98,225 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

