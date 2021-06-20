Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 15,600 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCXI opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

