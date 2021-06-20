Ergoteles LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

