Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

