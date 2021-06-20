Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.