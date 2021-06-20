Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,967 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $301.17 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.