Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00004818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $1.40 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

