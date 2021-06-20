Ethic Inc. Acquires 904 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $130.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.97.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

