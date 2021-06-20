Ethic Inc. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.00. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

