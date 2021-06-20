Ethic Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $232.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.11. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

