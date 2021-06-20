Ethic Inc. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

NYSE:MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.81 and a 1 year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

