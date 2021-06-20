Ethic Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $285.32 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

