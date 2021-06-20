Ethic Inc. Purchases New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

