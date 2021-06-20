Everipedia Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $109.14 million and $3.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00134358 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00176957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00864507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,713.12 or 1.00113009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,911,338 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,472,786 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

