EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EverQuote were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EverQuote by 981.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EverQuote by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $967.30 million, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $546,742 in the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

