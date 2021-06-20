Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 54 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $328.97 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.19 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

