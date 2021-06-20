Evoke Wealth LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 760.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Splunk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

