Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

