Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 514.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

