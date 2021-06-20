Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 41.5% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 43,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a market cap of $378.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

