Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce $25.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.61 million and the lowest is $23.30 million. Evolus posted sales of $7.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $105.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

