Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 4.9%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.21. 17,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,249,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $691.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

