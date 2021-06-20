Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

