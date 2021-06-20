Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

EXN stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Excellon Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

