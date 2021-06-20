Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Boosted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 282.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 11,791,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,935. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

