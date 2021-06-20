Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $3,883.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,511.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.55 or 0.06295247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.86 or 0.01562462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00434806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00142968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.85 or 0.00740185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00429802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00369739 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

