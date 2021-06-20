Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

