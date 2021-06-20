Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.50. 23,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,333,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.04.
In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 361,180 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
