Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.50. 23,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,333,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 361,180 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.