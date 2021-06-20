FansTime (FTI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $436,927.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $885,008.93 and approximately $436,927.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

