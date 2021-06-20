Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 2.6%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.