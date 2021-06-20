Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 12,348 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $41,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.