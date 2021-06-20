Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 886.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908,151 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.18% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $46,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX opened at $42.55 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

