Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $42,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Endava by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Endava by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.55. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAVA. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

