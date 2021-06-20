Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 127,887 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $50,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 724,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $5,491,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

