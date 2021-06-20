Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $56,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $21.83 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

