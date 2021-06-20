Financial Analysis: Vital Farms (VITL) versus The Competition

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vital Farms to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vital Farms alerts:

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vital Farms and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 350 1193 1213 33 2.33

Vital Farms presently has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 64.55%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 77.81 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.44

Vital Farms’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vital Farms rivals beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.