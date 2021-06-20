Financial Survey: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) versus Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

85.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Brinker International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Noodles & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Noodles & Company and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $393.65 million 1.38 -$23.26 million ($0.29) -41.24 Brinker International $3.08 billion 0.82 $24.40 million $1.71 32.46

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Noodles & Company and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brinker International 0 6 14 0 2.70

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Brinker International has a consensus price target of $69.05, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Brinker International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -4.82% -32.43% -2.69% Brinker International 0.26% -6.66% 1.27%

Summary

Brinker International beats Noodles & Company on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.