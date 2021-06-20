Financial Survey: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Till Capital alerts:

This table compares Till Capital and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% Fairfax Financial 10.09% 15.20% 3.29%

Till Capital has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Fairfax Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 153.32 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.59 $218.40 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Till Capital and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $577.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.43%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. The company also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and provides property and casualty insurance services. In addition, it engages in insurance consulting, investment management, management services, and mineral exploration activities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home dÃ©cors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.