First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 30th

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $15.88.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund
