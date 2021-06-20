First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 30th

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

