First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE FEO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.