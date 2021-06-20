Fisker (FSR) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fisker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 920 2287 2603 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 49.37%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -44.13 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 36.06

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

