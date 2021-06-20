Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $55,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,799.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 176,089 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Flowserve by 225.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 117,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

