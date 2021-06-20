Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). Analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 182.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 75.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 87,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

