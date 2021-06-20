Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.
NASDAQ FMTX opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 182.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 75.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 87,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
See Also: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.