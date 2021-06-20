Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fortis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 381,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.